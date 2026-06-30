Pakistan-ASEAN Youth Initiative boosts regional cooperation

ISLAMABAD, JUN 30 /DNA/ – The International Institute for Regional and International Studies (IIRIS) collaboration with Indonesia Embassy Islamabad, successfully organized the Pakistan–ASEAN Youth Initiative 2026 under the theme “Strengthening Pakistan–ASEAN Relations through Youth Engagement and Cross-Cultural Cooperation for a Shared Future.” The event brought together ambassadors, diplomats, scholars, researchers, students, media representatives, and youth leaders from Pakistan and ASEAN member states to promote regional understanding, academic collaboration, economic connectivity, and cultural diplomacy.

In his welcome remarks, Shafiqat Rasool, President of IIRIS, warmly welcomed distinguished ambassadors, diplomats, representatives of ASEAN missions, scholars, researchers, students from Pakistan and ASEAN countries, members of the media, and invited guests. He emphasized that ASEAN represents one of the world’s fastest-growing economic regions, offering immense opportunities for Pakistan in trade, investment, education, tourism, maritime cooperation, digital innovation, and youth empowerment.

He highlighted the importance of strengthening people-to-people contact, academic exchanges, cultural diplomacy, youth leadership, and institutional partnerships as the foundation of long-term Pakistan–ASEAN relations. He reaffirmed IIRIS’s commitment to serving as a bridge between Pakistan and ASEAN by promoting policy dialogue, research collaboration, diplomatic engagement, and youth-focused initiatives.

His Excellency Munsoo Kurrimbaccus, Ambassador of Mauritius to Pakistan, shared valuable historical perspectives on Mauritius’s relationship with ASEAN and underscored the significance of regional cooperation, maritime connectivity, and South-South collaboration. He noted that stronger partnerships among Asian and Indian Ocean countries can contribute significantly to regional peace, sustainable development, and economic resilience.

His Excellency Wunna Han, Ambassador of Myanmar to Pakistan, reaffirmed Myanmar’s commitment to strengthening relations with Pakistan and highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation between Pakistan and ASEAN through diplomacy, trade, education, and cultural understanding.

The keynote session featured Dr. Saeed Ahmad Rid, Associate Professor at Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, who delivered an insightful presentation on People-to-People Engagement between Pakistan and ASEAN. He underlined the importance of educational cooperation, student mobility, cultural exchanges, tourism, academic partnerships, and public diplomacy in building lasting relationships between societies.

Speaking on the economic dimensions of regional cooperation, Jensen Chang, Vice President of the Shandong Chamber of Commerce, Shanghai, China, highlighted ASEAN’s remarkable economic transformation and emphasized the vast opportunities for Pakistan in regional trade, investment, industrial cooperation, connectivity, and private-sector partnerships. He encouraged stronger business collaboration between Pakistan, ASEAN economies, and China to unlock sustainable economic growth.

Representing the Embassy of Indonesia in Islamabad, Mr. Donny Ardiwidha, First Secretary, delivered comprehensive remarks on the enduring partnership between Pakistan and Indonesia. He highlighted the strong bilateral relationship founded on shared values, historical friendship, educational cooperation, trade, and cultural exchanges. He also discussed Indonesia’s active role within ASEAN and encouraged greater engagement between Pakistan and ASEAN member states across multiple sectors.

Mr. Rahmat Hindiarta, Counsellor at the Embassy of Indonesia, emphasized the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement, educational exchanges, and youth participation in strengthening regional cooperation. He encouraged Pakistani students and young professionals to actively explore opportunities for collaboration with ASEAN institutions.

The event was also attended by Brunei Darussalam, Mr. Mohammad Khairurrijal Hazim bin Haji Abdul Momin, Deputy Head of Mission, Ms. Zohara, Counselor at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad, whose participation reflected the broader spirit of regional dialogue, diplomatic cooperation, and support for youth-led international engagement.

Throughout the event, participants engaged in meaningful discussions on regional integration, economic cooperation, education, innovation, sustainable development, cultural understanding, tourism, maritime connectivity, digital transformation, and the evolving role of youth in shaping the future of Asia. Students from Pakistan and ASEAN countries interacted directly with diplomats and policy experts, creating valuable networking opportunities and fostering mutual understanding.

The Pakistan–ASEAN Youth Initiative 2026 concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s engagement with ASEAN through sustained dialogue, academic collaboration, cultural diplomacy, youth leadership, research partnerships, and institutional cooperation. Participants agreed that empowering young people to build cross-cultural connections today will contribute to a more peaceful, prosperous, and interconnected future for the region.

The International Institute for Regional and International Studies (IIRIS) reaffirmed its commitment to organizing similar diplomatic and academic initiatives that promote international cooperation, regional connectivity, and constructive engagement between Pakistan and its global partners.