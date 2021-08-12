Pakistan Art Exhibition Opened in Minsk

MINSK: The Embassy of Pakistan in collaboration with the Art Gallery of the University of Culture in Minsk organized the opening ceremony of an Art/Photographic Exhibition titled “Journey of Pakistan”, as part of the Independence Day of Pakistan celebrations. The exhibition primarily showcases paintings, by famous Pakistani Artists Sadquain, Jimmy Engineer and touristic attractions by Hamid Hussain. The exhibition will continue till 13 September 2021.

The Ambassador along with the Chief Guest jointly inaugurated the Exhibition, which was attended by around 80 guests including Belarusian dignitaries, Ambassadors/members of the Diplomatic Corps, Art enthusiasts, students and media persons. Ms Marina Tatarevich, Director of the Gallery gave the welcome address and Dr. Natalya Karchevskaya, Rector of the University of Culture & Arts gave the opening speech in the capacity of Guest of Honour.

Relating the event to the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan highlighted Pakistan as a blessed country with extra ordinary beauty and diversity with phenomenal variance of topography, landscape and rich history, culture and traditions. The Ambassador also expressed his gratitude to Sadquain Foundation USA, Jimmy Engineer and Hamid Hussain for their contribution in successful organization of the event.

A special feature of the exhibition was the live artwork by famous Pakistan Truck Artists Iqbal Sanam and Tariq Khan, who were especially invited from Pakistan for the event. The Truck Artists will also be providing master classes for the Belarusian students on 13 and 16 August at the same premises.

Performances by Belarusian duo violinists Neringa and Diana on Pakistani instrumentals and singing of “Dil Dil Pakistan” by Tatiana Kremis were also part of the colorful event. Towards the end, a reception was also held for the participants of the event, whereby select items from Pakistani national cuisine was served.