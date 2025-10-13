Pakistan Army Wins Gold at Cambrian Patrol 2025

RAWALPINDI, OCT 11 (DNA): Pakistan Army’s Team has won Gold Medal in Exercise Cambrian Patrol – 2025 held at Wales, UK from 03-13 October 2025. This year, Exercise Cambrian Patrol celebrated its 66th year.

The exercise has retained its demanding professional standards; patrols from all across the globe had to move tactically across inhospitable terrain, covering a distance of 60 kms within 48 hours, completing specialist tasks in a contested environment.

This year, 137 teams from 36 Countries particpated in the exercise and out of all these teams, Pakistan Army’ Team lead by Captain Muhammad Saad showed Exceptional Performance in the exercise and awarded with the Gold Medal.

It is indeed a proud moment for the whole Nation and Pakistan Army which is known for its professionalism and highest standards of training. Pakistan Army has always held Country’s flag high and will keep endeavouring in future as well.