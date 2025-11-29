Pakistan Army trains 446 Iraqi soldiers in counter-terrorism

RAWALPINDI, NOV 29 /DNA/ – The Pakistan Army successfully conducted Special Forces training for Iraqi Army contingents from 24 September to 29 November 2025 at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pakistan.

The graduation ceremony of the 3rd batch of 446 trainees was held on 29 November 2025, attended by senior Pakistani Army officials and military representatives from Iraq.

Troops from both countries demonstrated exceptional professionalism, operational skill, and dedication throughout the training. The program focused on enhancing counter terrorism capabilities, tactical drills, and integrated mission planning.

All training objectives were successfully achieved, further strengthening the longstanding military-to-military ties between Pakistan and Iraq and reaffirming both nations’ commitment to regional security and collaborative defence preparedness.