Pakistan army successfully test-fires indigenously developed Fatah-4 Cruise Missile

RAWALPINDI, SEPT 30 /DNA/ – The Pakistan Army successfully conducted the training launch of the newly inducted, indigenously developed Fatah-4 Ground Launched Cruise Missile (GLCM) at a range of 750 kilometers, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational systems, the Fatah-4 is designed to evade enemy missile defense systems through terrain-hugging flight capabilities. The missile can engage targets with high precision, significantly enhancing the Army’s conventional strike capability.

According to ISPR, the successful launch is a major boost for the Army Rocket Force Command, strengthening its reach, lethality, and survivability in modern warfare.

The training launch was witnessed by the Chief of General Staff, senior officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, and teams of dedicated scientists and engineers who contributed to the missile’s development.

Following the successful test, the President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Services Chiefs congratulated the troops, scientists, and engineers for their remarkable achievement and commitment to national defense.

The Fatah-4 is the latest addition to Pakistan’s growing indigenous missile arsenal, reflecting the country’s advancing technological capabilities and emphasis on self-reliance in defense production.