Pakistan Army pillar of national stability, says Chinese FM

DNA News Agency

BEIJING/ISLAMABAD —According to Chinese foreign ministry official Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir during his recent visit to Pakistan. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an official statement highlighting the importance of the meeting and reiterating the strength of China-Pakistan relations.

During that meeting, Foreign Minister Wang Yi remarked that the Pakistan Army is a pillar of national stability and a strong guardian of China–Pakistan friendship and cooperation. He appreciated the military’s consistent support for implementing key consensuses reached between the leaderships of both nations.

“In a world marked by increasing uncertainties, fostering strong China–Pakistan relations is crucial for regional peace and stability,” Wang Yi emphasized.

He further stated that China has always given top priority to Pakistan in its neighborhood diplomacy, and despite the test of time, China–Pakistan ties have only grown stronger. “Our two countries have established a deep-rooted traditional friendship,” he added.

Wang Yi reiterated China’s firm support for Pakistan’s territorial integrity and national security, adding that Beijing welcomes Pakistan’s growing role in global affairs.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed the enduring bond between the two countries, calling China Pakistan’s “Iron Brother.”

He said that both countries have always stood by each other in times of joy and adversity. “The Pakistan–China strategic partnership is as solid as a rock,” he emphasized.

Maintaining strong relations with China is a unanimous stance of the entire Pakistani nation, the army chief stated.

Field Marshal Munir also expressed deep gratitude to the Chinese leadership for its invaluable contribution to Pakistan’s economic and social development.

He stressed that the Pakistan Army is fully committed to enhancing counter-terrorism and security cooperation with China, and that efforts will continue to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions in Pakistan.

Concluding the meeting, he stated that both countries will continue their journey of progress and cooperation, taking practical steps to further strengthen the enduring China–Pakistan friendship.