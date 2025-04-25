Friday, April 25, 2025
Pakistan Army kills six Khawarij in Bannu district raid

| April 25, 2025
Security forces kill four terrorists in D.I.Khan

RAWALPINDI, APR 25 /DNA/ – Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Bannu District on reported presence of Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, six khwarij were sent to hell, while four khawrij got injured.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

