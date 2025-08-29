Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider establishing diplomatic relations

ISLAMABAD, AUG 29 /DNA/ – In a significant diplomatic development, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan.

The conversation, described as cordial and constructive, marks a potential new chapter in bilateral relations between the two countries. During their discussion, the two leaders agreed to initiate the process of considering the establishment of formal diplomatic relations.

Both ministers expressed a commitment to continuing dialogue to discuss the modalities of this potential new relationship.