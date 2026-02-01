Pakistan, Arab nations warn repeated Israeli violations threaten Gaza stability

ISLAMABAD, FEB 1: Pakistan and several other Muslim-Arab nations have warned that Israel’s repeated violations of the ceasefire in Gaza pose a risk to the region’s peace and stability.

In a statement, the Foreign Office mentioned that Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar — all founding members of US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace — condemn Israel’s repeated violations of the ceasefire, which have resulted in the killing and injuring of more than a thousand Palestinians.

Israel pounded Gaza on Saturday with some of its most deadly airstrikes since the October ceasefire, killing more than 30 people, including three girls from one family, in attacks on houses, tents and a police station.

Hamas, which retains control of just under half of Gaza, where nearly all its more than 2 million residents live mainly in makeshift tents and damaged buildings, said Israel had violated the truce. It did not say whether any of its members or sites were struck in Saturday’s attacks.

“These actions risk escalating tensions and undermining efforts aimed at consolidating calm and restoring stability,” the Foreign Office said.

It further stated that the violations are taking place at a time when regional and international parties are working collectively to advance the second phase of Trump’s peace plan and to implement the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803.

The foreign ministers of these nations consider, it said, that these repeated violations constitute a direct threat to the political process and hinder ongoing efforts to create appropriate conditions for transitioning to a more stable phase in the Gaza Strip, both in terms of security and humanitarian conditions, and stress the necessity of full commitment to ensuring the success of the second phase of President Trump’s peace plan.

The foreign ministers urged all parties to fully uphold their responsibilities during this critical period and exercise utmost restraint. They stressed the need to preserve the ceasefire, avoid actions that could undermine the current process, and create conditions for early recovery and reconstruction.

The statement emphasised advancing a just and lasting peace based on the Palestinian right to self-determination and statehood, in line with international law, relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and the Arab peace initiative.