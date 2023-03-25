Pakistan approaches Saudi Arabia, UAE to meet IMF conditions

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (DNA): The Pakistani government has approached Saudi

Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) to meet International Monetary

Fund (IMF) conditions.

As per details, the Prime Minister’s Office and Finance Ministry

officials have contacted the Saudi Arabian and UAE officials but so far

no response has been received yet.

The IMF has demanded Pakistani government get a written guarantee from

the friendly countries for the deposit.

Sources said that Saudi Arabia and UAE have sought some time to assure

the IMF regarding the deposit and did not respond to the request yet.

The government will inform the IMF officials when the friendly countries

respond to the request. After the assurance, the IMF will hold a virtual

meeting with Pakistani officials, sources added.

According to sources within the finance ministry, all the other matters

are sorted out with IMF regarding the bail-out package.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund resident representative Esther

Pérez Ruiz said that the IMF bailout package is not linked to elections

in Pakistan.

Esther clarified that it had not placed any condition for the revival of

the loan programme for Pakistan. “We cannot interfere in the

constitutional process of Pakistan through a loan programme.”

The IMF representative told local media the targets set by the global

lander at the aggregate federal and provincial government level, adding

that there was fiscal space in the targets to allocate or reset

priorities for spending and/or raise additional revenues to carry out

constitutional activities. DNA

