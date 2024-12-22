Pakistan announces playing-XI for third ODI match against South Africa
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the playing XI against South Africa with three changes. Team: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan (c/WC), Kamran Ghulam, Slaman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Sufyan Maqim.
