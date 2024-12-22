Sunday, December 22, 2024
Pakistan announces playing-XI for third ODI match against South Africa

Pakistan announces playing-XI for third ODI match against South Africa

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the playing XI against South Africa with three changes. Team: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan (c/WC), Kamran Ghulam, Slaman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Sufyan Maqim. 

May be an image of 1 person and text that says 'ONE NATION ONE PASSION PAKISTAN PLAYING XI FOR THIRD ODI AGAINST SOUTH AFRICA SAIM AYUB ABDULLAH SHAFIQUE BABAR AZAM MOHAMMAD RIZWAN (C C/WK) WK) KAMRAN GHULAM SALMAN ALI AGHA TAYYAB TAHIR EW ETCL W TCL SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI NASEEM SHAH MOHAMMAD HASNAIN SUFYAN MOQIM 無pcb.com.pk pcb.com f/PakistanCricketBoard XTheReaiPCB χ TheRealPCB O TheRealPCB /PakistanCricketOfficial'
