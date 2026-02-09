Pakistan announces minimum Fitrana, Fidyah rates for 2026

ISLAMABAD, FEB 9: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has announced the minimum rates for Fitrana and Fidyah for this year, setting the base amount at Rs300 per person while encouraging those who can afford more to contribute generously.

According to the council, the official syllabus for Fitrana and Fidyah has been issued ahead of Ramazan-related obligations. The announcement aims to guide the public on the correct and permissible amounts under Islamic principles.

The council emphasized that these rates are set to ensure ease for the general public while maintaining religious obligations.

Minimum amount fixed for wheat

Chairman of the council, Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, said the minimum amount of Fitrana and Fidyah has been fixed at Rs300 per person based on wheat.

He clarified that this is the minimum payable amount and applies equally to Fitrana and Fidyah.

Rates for other commodities

Dr Naeemi explained that those opting to pay according to other food items should follow the specified rates. The amount has been set at Rs1,100 for barley and Rs1,600 for dates.

He further stated that Rs3,800 should be paid for raisins, while another rate mentioned by the council includes Rs1,400 under Manqah. In a separate clarification, the amount for dates was also stated as Rs5,400, as per the issued syllabus.

The chairman stressed that individuals with better financial means should pay Fitrana according to their economic status rather than limiting themselves to the minimum amount.

He noted that higher contributions help support the underprivileged more effectively and align with the spirit of charity emphasized in Islam.

Purpose of syllabus

The council said the issuance of the syllabus is intended to remove confusion and ensure uniformity across the country. The guidance helps citizens fulfill their religious duties correctly while keeping affordability and social responsibility in balance.

The council reiterated that Fitrana and Fidyah play a vital role in supporting the poor and ensuring inclusivity during Ramazan and Eid.