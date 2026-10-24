Pakistan announce Test squad for Sri Lanka series

LAHORE, OCT 24: Pakistan on Saturday announced an initial 14-member Test squad for the upcoming two-match ICC World Test Championship series against Sri Lanka, with Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Taha and Mohammad Suleman receiving their maiden call-ups.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the squad for the series, which will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 9 to 21 November.



Babar Azam will continue to lead the Test side, while Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, wicketkeepers Mohammad Ghazi Ghori and Saad Baig, Razaullah and Saud Shakeel have retained their places. Ex-skipper Shan Masood has been dropped.

Left-arm spinner Ali Usman and batter Salman Ali Agha have also been included in the squad.

The selectors will add two fast bowlers from the PCB Patron’s XI to the Test squad after the conclusion of the three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka, scheduled for November 4-6 at Islamabad Club.

The three uncapped batters earned their maiden Test call-ups following impressive performances in first-class cricket.

Left-handed batter Mohammad Taha, 26, is the leading run-scorer in the President’s Trophy Grade-I first-class tournament, which began in September. He has scored 730 runs in seven matches, including three centuries and a highest score of 225.

Mohammad Suleman ranks fifth on the tournament’s batting charts, having accumulated 652 runs in seven matches, also with three centuries.

Sameer Minhas, playing his maiden first-class season, has scored 405 runs in seven matches after an encouraging stint with Pakistan’s Under-19 side.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig will captain the PCB Patron’s XI in the warm-up match against Sri Lanka’s Test squad.

The side also includes six players from Pakistan’s Test squad: Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha and Sameer Minhas.

The pace attack comprises Mohammad Salman, Shoaib Akhtar Jnr, Ali Shabbir, Saqib Khan and Ubaid Shah, while batter Mohammad Tayyab Arif completes the 13-member squad.

Pakistan Test squad

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Sameer Minhas and Saud Shakeel.

PCB Patron’s XI squad

Saad Baig (captain and wicketkeeper), Abdullah Fazal, Ali Shabbir, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Taha, Saqib Khan, Sameer Minhas, Shoaib Akhtar Jnr and Ubaid Shah.

Test series schedule

November 9-13: First Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

November 17-21: Second Test, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.