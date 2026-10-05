Pakistan announce squads for Sri Lanka T20Is and ODI tri-series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the national squads for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and the seven-match ODI tri-series featuring England and Sri Lanka.

Sahibzada Farhan has been named captain for the T20I series, with Shaheen Shah Afridi retaining the ODI captaincy.



Farhan, who led Pakistan at the recently concluded Asian Games, will captain the side in the three T20Is against Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 9, 11 and 13.

Razaullah, who impressed with his batting performance during the third Test against England, has earned his maiden white-ball call-up. Wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig has been included in the ODI squad, while Mohammad Imran Randhawa has received his maiden T20I call-up.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha has been left out after being removed as T20I captain, while wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan and spinner Usman Tariq have also been omitted from the squads.

From the Asian Games squad, pacers Ali Raza, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Akif Javed and Ahmed Daniyal have been left out of the squads for the home series.

The T20I series will be followed by a seven-match ODI tri-series involving Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka. Rawalpindi will host the first three matches, while the remaining league games and the final will be played in Lahore.

Pakistan T20I squad

Sahibzada Farhan (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Khawaja Nafay (wicketkeeper), Maaz Sadaqat, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Moqim.

Pakistan ODI squad

Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Moqim.

The PCB has also named the support staff for both assignments. Naveed Akram Cheema will serve as team manager, while Mike Hesson will continue as head coach. Shaun Tait has been appointed bowling coach, Michael Smith batting coach, and Mansoor Amjad fielding coach.

Muhammad Tahir will serve as physiotherapist, with Grant Luden working as strength and conditioning coach. Nabeel Edger Pace will be the team analyst for the Sri Lanka T20Is, while Usman Hashmi will perform the role during the ODI tri-series.

The Rawalpindi leg will be overseen by media manager Shafqat Shabbir, with Syed Nazir Ahmed taking charge of media duties during the Lahore leg. Col Usman Anwari will serve as security manager, Dr Wajid Ali Rafai as team doctor and Muhammad Ehsan as masseur.

Sri Lanka T20Is schedule

9 October: First T20I — Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

11 October: Second T20I — Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

13 October: Third T20I — Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pakistan-England-Sri Lanka tri-series schedule

18 October: Pakistan v Sri Lanka — Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

20 October: Pakistan v England — Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

22 October: Sri Lanka v England — Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

25 October: Pakistan v England — Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27 October: Pakistan v Sri Lanka — Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

29 October: Sri Lanka v England — Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

31 October: Tri-series final — Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore