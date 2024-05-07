Pakistan announce squad for Engro Central Asian Volleyball League

AFZAL JAVED



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) on Tuesday announced its fourteen member’s squad for the Engro Central Asian Volleyball League starting from 11 May to 17 May 2024 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad.

According to Pakistan Volleyball Federation Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob, after rigorous training sessions and thorough evaluation, head coach Ruben Wolochin from Argentina has selected a talented and dedicated group of players to compete in the highly anticipated event.

The team is ready to showcase their skills and sportsmanship in the Engro Central Asian Volleyball Nations League, representing their country with pride and determination as the League will feature teams from six Central Asian countries including Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and host Pakistan.

“The Engro Central Asian Volleyball League promises to be a thrilling competition, bringing together top teams from the region to compete for glory and recognition,” said Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob, adding that fans and supporters are invited to come and cheer for all the participating teams as they strive for victory in this prestigious tournament.

Murad Jehan will lead green shirts in the Engro Central Asian Volleyball League along with Muhammad Kasheef Naveed appointed as Vice-Captain while Waleed Khan, Murad Khan, Aimal Khan, Usman Faryad Ali, Fakhar Ud Din, Afaq Khan, Abdul Zaheer, Musawer Khan, Muhammad Hamad, Ali Haider, Nasir Ali and Muhammad Yaseen will be part of fourteen members Pakistan squad.

Argentine Ruben Wolochin will be the head coach of the team. Saeed Ahmed Khan Sady and Ehsan Iqbal are named assistant coaches along with the squad. Brazilian Lucas Rodrigues, will be with the team as a physical trainer, while Muhammad Ismail Khan, Muhammad Sulaiman Amin and Juan Cobucci, Scoutman from Argentina will join the Pakistan Volleyball team as Assistant Scoutman

According to draws of Engro Central Asian Volleyball League, Pakistan will play opening match against Turkmenistan on May 11 while Pakistan will play Afghanistan on May 12, Kyrgyzstan on May 13, Sri Lanka on May 15, against Iran on May 16 and the final of the Central Asian Volleyball League will be played on May 17.

Matches Schedule

May 11: Pakistan Vs Turkmenistan

May 12: Pakistan Vs Afghanistan

May 13: Pakistan Vs Kyrgyzstan

May 15: Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan

May 16: Iran Vs Pakistan

May 17: Final