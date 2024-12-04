Pakistan announce playing XI for final T20I against Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the Green Shirts’ playing XI for the third and final T20I against Zimbabwe scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The Men in Green have clinched the three-match series against Zimbabwe by 2-0. The national side won the first match by 57 runs and the second match by 10 wickets.

The final XI, led by Salman Ali Agha, includes Omair bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Arafat Minhas and Jahandad Khan.

The picture shows Pakistans Playing XI. — PCB

The picture shows Pakistan’s Playing XI. — PCB

The bowling side features Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain and Sufyan Moqim.

In the first T20I of the series, Abrar Ahmed and Sufyan spun Pakistan to a 57-run victory over Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club on Sunday. Both of them claimed three wickets each while Haris Rauf bagged two and Jahandad Khan one.

Chasing a 164-run target, Zimbabwe’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 108 in the 15.3 overs despite brisk knocks by skipper Sikandar Raza and opener Tadiwanashe Marumani.

In the second match, the Green Shirts bagged a dominating victory by 10 wickets on Tuesday.

Chasing a modest 58-run total, Pakistan knocked the winning runs inside the batting powerplay without losing a single wicket.

Left-handed opener Saim Ayub was the core aggressor of the match-winning stand, courtesy of his quickfire 36-run knock from 18 deliveries, studded with six fours and a six.