Pakistan and Uzbekistan to strengthen tourism cooperation

ISLAMABAD, APR 13: In a landmark move to enhance bilateral tourism and foster people-to-people connectivity, senior tourism officials from Pakistan and Uzbekistan convened today at the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Head Office in Islamabad for a high-level meeting focused on strengthening mutual tourism and cultural exchange.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Mr. Umid Shadiev, Chairman of the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan; H.E. Mr. Alisher Tukhtaev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan; Mr. Aftab Rana, Managing Director of PTDC; along with prominent stakeholders from both countries’ public and private tourism sectors.

Welcoming the Uzbek delegation, PTDC Managing Director Aftab Rana emphasized the rich, shared heritage of the Silk Road, highlighting the deep-rooted historical, spiritual, and cultural ties that unite Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

“Tourism is not just an exchange of money; it is an exchange of stories, experiences, and friendships,” said Aftab Rana. “By traveling to each other’s countries, we become ambassadors of goodwill and build a future of peace, collaboration, and prosperity.”

He elaborated on Pakistan’s immense tourism assets—from the majestic peaks of Gilgit-Baltistan and the scenic valleys of Chitral and Swat to the rich archaeological wonders of Mohenjo-Daro and Lahore’s Shahi Fort. He also stressed the importance of improving air connectivity, visa facilitation, collaborative marketing, and capacity building to unlock the full potential of tourism cooperation.

In his remarks, H.E. Mr. Umid Shadiev, Chairman of the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan, expressed appreciation for the hospitality and reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s strategic intent to advance tourism relations with Pakistan. “Uzbekistan sees Pakistan not only as a neighbor, but as a true friend. We are committed to creating a tourism bridge that connects our peoples, cultures, and economies,” he said.

Mr. Umid Shadiev endorsed the proposals put forward by PTDC’s Managing Director, particularly regarding enhanced flight operations between Tashkent and Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad, streamlining visa processes, and targeted tourism promotions.

He also shared that Uzbekistan has taken key structural steps to support this vision, including the establishment of a dedicated Tourism Committee under the Uzbek Government and the creation of the UN Tourism Academy in Samarkand, a world-class institution aimed at regional tourism education and training.