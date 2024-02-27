Pakistan and UAE sign MoU for promotion of date palm cultivation

Abu Dhabi, Feb 27 /DNA/ – Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding today in Abu Dhabi aimed at boosting agricultural innovation and research related to development and promotion of various aspects of the Date Palm cultivation and related industry.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by H.E. Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of the UAE. Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid Prof., General Secretary, Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, signed the MOU.

The MOU will help in promoting joint cooperation and sharing of expertise between the two sides. It will also provide an opportunity to Pakistani farmers to increase cultivation of date palm including through innovative ideas.

Being one of the pioneers, UAE will provide technological support to Pakistan to increase date palm cultivation as Pakistan’s rich topography presents immense potential in this sector. Pursuant to this MOU, First Pakistan International Date Palm Festival 2024 will also be organized.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy fraternal relationship and are engaged on a range mutually beneficial collaborative projects including in the realm of political, economic, agricultural, cultural, energy and defence cooperation.