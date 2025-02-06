Pakistan and Türkiye Forge Stronger Digital Ties: Expanding Cooperation in IT, 5G, and AI

ISLAMABAD: FEB 6 (DNA):The Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunications (MoITT) met with Turkish Ambassador H.E. Mr. Irfan Nezio?lu to discuss bilateral cooperation in IT, telecommunications, and digital transformation.

Secretary IT&T Mr. Zarrar Hasham Khan and Special Secretary IT&T Mr. Azfar Manzoor also attended. The Ambassador reaffirmed Pakistan-Türkiye’s strong ties, recalling Pakistan’s support during Türkiye’s recent earthquake and emphasizing regional cooperation amid global challenges.

He also announced the Turkish President’s visit to Pakistan next week. Ambassador Nezio?lu highlighted Türkiye’s digital transformation, including 67 million e-state users, 8,000 digital services, technoparks, private IT firms, and advancements in 5G and AI.

He stated, “Effort brings rewards, as Allah has said.” He stressed the importance of leveraging Pakistan’s young talent for technological progress and identified shared interests in IT and telecom. Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja welcomed greater tech collaboration, assuring that Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) is committed to global partnerships.

She praised Türkiye’s e-governance progress and highlighted Pakistan’s Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, focusing on economic growth, e-governance, and digital identity. She emphasized B2B opportunities between NITB and Türkiye’s TurkSat and stressed skills over degrees in the digital economy. Ambassador Nezio?lu proposed focal persons from both sides to establish a roadmap for IT cooperation in 2025, advocating direct ministry and industry engagements beyond formal visits. Both sides agreed to expand partnerships in IT, 5G, AI, and digital transformation, strengthening Pakistan-Türkiye ties in the digital era.