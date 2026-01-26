Pakistan and Myanmar Strengthen Bilateral Ties: Foreign Ministers Meet in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, JAN 26 /DNA/: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, today received the Union Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, H.E. Than Swe, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.The meeting marks a key highlight of H.E. Than Swe’s four-day official visit to Pakistan, which began over the weekend.

The Myanmar Foreign Minister arrived in Islamabad late on January 24, 2026, and was received at the airport by the Director General (East Asia Pacific Division) of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with officials from the Myanmar Embassy.

This visit is described as rare, with the last high-level Myanmar delegation to Pakistan occurring in 2022.During the reception and discussions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation across areas of mutual interest. The talks focused on deepening diplomatic, economic, and regional ties between the two nations.

Pakistan and Myanmar share historical connections through shared regional forums and have expressed interest in expanding collaboration in trade, security, and people-to-people exchanges.This engagement builds on earlier diplomatic outreach. In early January 2026, Senator Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with H.E. U Than Swe, during which both ministers underscored the importance of bilateral relations and reviewed bilateral cooperation.

The recent visit follows preparatory meetings, including one between Pakistan’s Ambassador to Myanmar, Tariq Karim, and the Myanmar Foreign Minister in Nay Pyi Taw shortly before the trip.Analysts view the visit as part of Pakistan’s broader efforts to strengthen engagement with Southeast Asian countries and neighboring regions. It comes at a time when Pakistan seeks to diversify its diplomatic partnerships and promote constructive dialogue in Asia.

The four-day itinerary provides opportunities for further high-level interactions, potentially including meetings with other senior Pakistani officials, aimed at fostering goodwill and exploring pragmatic areas of cooperation.The meeting underscores the positive trajectory in Pakistan-Myanmar relations, with both countries expressing optimism for continued collaboration. Official statements from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs have highlighted the visit’s role in reinforcing longstanding ties and advancing shared objectives for regional stability and development.

As the visit progresses, further details on agreements or joint initiatives are anticipated. This diplomatic exchange reflects Pakistan’s active foreign policy in engaging with diverse partners across Asia.