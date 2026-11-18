Sardar Yasir Khan welcomed the momentum generated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Pakistan; Highlighting Kazakhstan’s economic progress since independence, the ambassador said the country has emerged as Central Asia’s largest economy and leading destination for foreign investment

Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, NOV 18 /DNA/ – Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Tourism Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, called for stronger Pakistan-Kazakhstan economic collaboration, emphasizing that enhanced connectivity is key to unlocking the vast potential between the two countries.

Addressing the Kazakhstan Investment Forum in Islamabad, he said the historic Silk Route was more than a trade corridor, serving as a bridge for cultural exchange, innovation, ideas and people-to-people connections. He noted that both countries are now working to revive those links through a strategy of “trade through travel,” promoting tourism, commerce and investment simultaneously.

Sardar Yasir Khan welcomed the momentum generated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Pakistan and the signing of multiple agreements across sectors including trade, tourism, transport, railways, maritime cooperation, agriculture, culture and digital commerce. He stressed that the focus must now shift from agreements to implementation and measurable outcomes.

Highlighting investment opportunities, he urged Pakistani and Kazakh businesses to pursue joint ventures, particularly in tourism, hospitality, retail, technology and data centres. He noted that Pakistan’s expanding digital infrastructure and skilled workforce offer attractive opportunities for Kazakh investors.

Khan also called for easier travel, direct connectivity and business exchange programmes to strengthen people-to-people ties, saying deeper collaboration would drive economic growth, create jobs and transform the growing strategic partnership between Pakistan and Kazakhstan into tangible benefits for both nations.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerkin Tukumov also spoke on the occasion.

Highlighting Kazakhstan’s economic progress since independence, the ambassador said the country has emerged as Central Asia’s largest economy and leading destination for foreign investment, attracting nearly $500 billion in foreign direct investment. He noted Kazakhstan’s growing manufacturing sector, expanding digital economy and ongoing infrastructure modernization initiatives aimed at strengthening long-term growth.

Focusing on bilateral ties, Ambassador emphasized that Kazakhstan and Pakistan are entering a new phase of cooperation following President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s recent visit to Pakistan and the agreement to establish a strategic partnership.

He identified transport and logistics as a key area for collaboration, stressing the importance of developing southern trade corridors linking Central Asia with Pakistani seaports. Improved connectivity, he said, would boost trade volumes, reduce transportation costs and create new business opportunities across the region.

The ambassador also highlighted opportunities for Pakistani investors in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food processing, textiles, energy and digital technologies. He encouraged stronger business-to-business engagement, joint ventures and investment partnerships, noting that the private sector would play a pivotal role in translating growing political goodwill into tangible economic outcomes.

“As we approach 35 years of diplomatic relations in 2027, our shared task is to convert political commitments into real economic results,” he said.

President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Atif Ikram Sheikh, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with Kazakhstan and expanding bilateral trade and investment.

Speaking at the Forum, he said Pakistan views Kazakhstan as an important partner in Central Asia and is keen to deepen cooperation across trade, investment, tourism, agriculture and other sectors. He noted that enhanced connectivity and stronger business-to-business engagement would help unlock the considerable economic potential between the two countries.

Sheikh also invited Kazakh investors to explore Pakistan’s growing market and diverse investment opportunities, highlighting the country’s strategic location, improving business environment and access to regional markets. He stressed that greater private-sector collaboration would pave the way for sustainable economic growth and mutually beneficial partnerships between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

Representatives of Chamber of International Commerce Kazakhstan , Deputy Chairman of Kazakh Invest and Aidar Zhanturin from Astana International Financial Center also spoke on the occasion.