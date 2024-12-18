Pakistan and Iran Foreign Ministers meet at D-8 Council, discuss bilateral relations

CAIRO, (DNA) – The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met today with the Foreign Minister of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the 21st D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers being held in Cairo, Egypt.

The Ministers expressed satisfaction at the trajectory of bilateral relations marked by increased high-level exchanges in political and economic fields. They agreed to enhance trade and economic cooperation and increase people-to-people contacts.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar and Minister Araghchi also exchange views on the situation in the Middle East. DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled position on Palestine and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.