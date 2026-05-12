Pakistan and China discuss Iran-US tensions ahead of Trump’s China visit
ISLAMABAD, MAY 12: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed regional developments and Islamabad’s ongoing efforts to mediate an end to the Iran conflict on Tuesday.
“Both sides underscored the importance of continuing a durable ceasefire and ensuring normal passage through the Strait of Hormuz,” the Pakistani foreign ministry said in a statement.
The phone call came ahead of planned talks in Beijing later this week between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
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