Tuesday, May 12, 2026
Main Menu

Pakistan and China discuss Iran-US tensions ahead of Trump’s China visit

| May 12, 2026
Pakistan and China discuss Iran-US tensions ahead of Trump’s China visit

ISLAMABAD, MAY 12: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed regional developments and Islamabad’s ongoing efforts to mediate an end to the Iran conflict on Tuesday.

“Both sides underscored the importance of continuing a durable ceasefire and ensuring normal passage through the Strait of Hormuz,” the Pakistani foreign ministry said in a statement.

The phone call came ahead of planned talks in Beijing later this week between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Pakistan and China discuss Iran-US tensions ahead of Trump’s China visit

Pakistan and China discuss Iran-US tensions ahead of Trump’s China visit

ISLAMABAD, MAY 12: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussedRead More

Tarar says, govt lifts ad ban on Suno News after agreement

Tarar says, govt lifts ad ban on Suno News after agreement

ISLAMABAD, 12 MAY (DNA) —    Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday saidRead More

Comments are Closed