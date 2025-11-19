Pakistan and China Deepen Strategic Ties, Focus on Energy and Mineral Cooperation

ISLAMABAD, NOV 19 (DNA): Federal Minister for Petroleum, Mr. Ali Pervaiz Malik, and H.E. Jiang Zaidong, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan reaffirmed the unwavering strength of the Pakistan-China partnership and discussed avenues to enhance cooperation in the energy and mineral sectors in a meeting held at Chinese Embassy Islamabad.

The discussions centered on mutual support, economic collaboration, and the shared vision for regional stability and prosperity.

Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik extended a formal invitation for the upcoming Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum (PMIF) 2026. He emphasized that the mining sector is a priority area for Pakistan and represents a significant opportunity for deepening bilateral cooperation.

In response, the Chinese Ambassador warmly welcomed the invitation and gave his assurance. “We will encourage the heads of our relevant institutions to participate in the Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum,” the Ambassador stated. He highlighted that mining is a key area for China-Pakistan collaboration and noted the strong existing presence of Chinese companies in Pakistan’s petroleum and mineral sectors. Chinese companies MCC , CNOC are working in this sector in Pakistan and China hopes to expand this partnership. Saindak and Siadak Mining projects are key chinese projects in Pakistan’s mineral sector.

Minister Malik expressed Pakistan’s profound appreciation for China’s steadfast support during a difficult economic phase. He reiterated Pakistan’s firm and principled stance alongside its Chinese brothers, affirming Pakistan’s full support for China’s sovereignty and regional stability.

The Chinese Ambassador commended Pakistan’s ongoing reform agenda, describing it as a welcome step towards sustainable development. “We are committed to supporting Pakistan’s development and will continue to facilitate the economic development of the people of Pakistan through our cooperation,” the Ambassador said.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to transforming the all-weather strategic partnership into increased investment and shared prosperity, with a particular focus on the promising mining and energy sectors.