Pakistan and China agree to extend CPEC to Afghanistan

Three nations also reaffirm cooperation for regional security, economic connectivity

DNA

ISLAMABAD: In a significant trilateral engagement, Pakistan and China have agreed to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan, reaffirming their commitment to enhancing regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Chinese Foreign Minister and Member of the CPC Political Bureau Wang Yi, and Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi held an informal trilateral meeting in Beijing on Wednesday.

“The three foreign ministers reaffirmed trilateral cooperation as a vital platform to promote regional security and economic connectivity,” the Foreign Office said.

The ministers discussed enhancing diplomatic engagement and communications, while emphasising “practical steps to boost trade, infrastructure, and development as key drivers of shared prosperity.”

A key outcome of the meeting was the agreement to deepen Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation and formally extend CPEC to Afghanistan — a move expected to enhance regional integration and economic opportunities.

The foreign ministers also underscored their shared commitment “to countering terrorism and fostering stability and development in the region.”

According to the Foreign Office, it was agreed that the 6th Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will be held in Kabul at an early, mutually convenient date.

Separately, DPM Dar met with Afghan FM Muttaqi on the sidelines of his visit. The two leaders recalled DPM Dar’s recent visit to Kabul and welcomed the positive momentum in bilateral relations, particularly in enhanced diplomatic engagement, trade, and transit facilitation.

They agreed to continue working together to advance mutual interests in key areas including trade, transit, connectivity, and security, the MOFA said.

Today’s meetings take place during the DPM’s three-day official visit to China — his first since the recent episode of cross-border tensions between Pakistan and arch-rival India.

Dar was invited by his Chinese counterpart, FM Yi following the ceasefire agreement between Islamabad and New Delhi. Discussions during the visit covered the multifaceted Pakistan-China relationship and a range of bilateral and regional issues in the light of Pakistan and India standoff.

During the recent escalation with India, China voiced its support for Pakistan with Chinese ambassador reaffirming the “enduring and time-tested friendship between China and Pakistan”, describing the relationship as one of “ironclad brothers” who have always supported each other in challenging times.

In a meeting with Dar on Tuesday, Yi called Pakistan an ironclad friend and all-weather strategic partner, expressing China’s desire to elevate ties. He praised Pakistan’s stance on sovereignty and reaffirmed China’s continued support for Pakistan’s integrity, development, and regional peace.