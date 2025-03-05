Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Pakistan and Bangladesh Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Trade and Economic Ties

| March 5, 2025

ISLAMABAD, MARCH 5 (DNA):Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific), Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui @AmbImranS met with Mr. Mahbubur Rahman, Secretary Commerce, Bangladesh.

Both sides discussed various aspects of bilateral economic and trade relations and expressed satisfaction over the growing momentum of these relations.

They also discussed prospects of further enhancing these relations in the coming days.

