Pakistan and Bangladesh Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Trade and Economic Ties
ISLAMABAD, MARCH 5 (DNA):Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific), Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui @AmbImranS met with Mr. Mahbubur Rahman, Secretary Commerce, Bangladesh.
Both sides discussed various aspects of bilateral economic and trade relations and expressed satisfaction over the growing momentum of these relations.
They also discussed prospects of further enhancing these relations in the coming days.
(Next News) Pakistan successfully hosted multilateral int’l conferences; strengthened diplomatic outreach: MOFA »
Related News
Macron to address France over global ‘uncertainty’
PARIS, MARCH 5 (AFP/APP/DNA):French President Emmanuel Macron said he would address the nation Wednesday overRead More
Amnesty says Israeli attacks on Lebanon health sector should be probed as war crimes
BEIRUT, LEBANON, MAR 5 (AFP/APP/DNA):Amnesty International (AI) said on Wednesday that Israel’s attacks on ambulances,Read More
Comments are Closed