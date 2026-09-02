“Peace and security, prosperity and people empowerment remains heart of ASEANS future. ASEAN’s three pillars—political-security, economic, and socio-cultural cooperation—remain relevant to the evolving Pakistan-ASEAN partnership.

ISLAMABAD, SEP 2 /DNA/ – This was the main message of the keynote address by H.E. Dr. Emmanuel R. Fernandez, Ambassador of the Philippines and Current Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI) at the special seminar titled “Pakistan and ASEAN: Navigating Our Future Together. The event was organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI) to commemorate the 59th ASEAN Day. He noted that closer engagement between Pakistan and ASEAN can contribute to addressing emerging regional challenges while creating new avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation.

In a special video message, H.E. Dato` Astanah Abdul Aziz, Deputy Secretary General of ASEAN, highlighted the strong foundation of ASEAN-Pakistan relations and identified dialogue, economic and technological cooperation, connectivity, and people to people- centered development as key areas of future cooperation.

Reaffirming the importance attached to Pakistan as a longstanding partner, H.E. Colonel (R) Pengiran Haji Kamal Bashah, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam; H.E. Mr. Pham Anh Tuan, Ambassador of Viet Nam; H.E. Mr. Wunna Han, Ambassador of Myanmar; H.E. Mr. Rongvudhi Virabutr, Ambassador of Thailand; Mr. Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma, Minister Counsellor, Embassy of Indonesia; and Mr. Mohamad Alif Syafiq Bin Mohd Faudzi, First Secretary and Deputy Head of Mission, High Commission of Malaysia, expressed their support for further deepening Pakistan-ASEAN relations and expanding practical cooperation across areas including trade and investment, tourism, digital economy and cybersecurity, agriculture and food security, connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges.

Ambassador Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, Pakistan’s Ambassador to ASEAN, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening engagement with ASEAN and its aspiration for Full Dialogue Partnership, while Ms. Haseen Fatima, Deputy Director, East Asia and Pacific Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noted the steady expansion of institutional cooperation and the scope for translating existing frameworks into tangible outcomes.

In his welcome remarks, Ambassador Moin-ul-Haque, Director General ISSI, described ASEAN as an important model of regional cooperation and called for a more substantive and results-oriented Pakistan-ASEAN relationship. He drew particular attention to the opportunities presented by ASEAN’s regional economic integration, including RCEP, and proposed a dedicated ISSI engagement with Pakistan’s business community to enhance awareness of emerging opportunities and facilitate stronger economic linkages.

Earlier in his introductory remarks, Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director CPSC, called for sustained engagement and greater mutual understanding between Pakistan and ASEAN. In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman Board of Governors, ISSI, called for a broader, deeper and forward-looking Pakistan-ASEAN partnership, supported by stronger institutional, academic, business and think-tank linkages.

The seminar reaffirmed the shared commitment to further advancing Pakistan-ASEAN relations through sustained dialogue, practical cooperation and enhanced connectivity. The seminar brought together Heads of Mission and representatives of ASEAN Member States, members of academia and media.