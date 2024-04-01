Pakistan Ambassador honors victims of Crocus City Hall terror attack in Russia
MOSCOW, APR 1 /DNA/ – Pakistan Ambassador to Russia, Muhammad Khalid Jamali took part in the ceremony to commemorate the victims of the deadly terrorist attack that occurred last Friday at the Crocus City Hall.
Ambassador Jamali laid flowers at the impromptu memorial during the solemn ceremony on Saturday, 30 March 2024. “I offer my condolences… We share the grief of the people of Russia.
We can imagine the horror and pain it brings, as Pakistan has sacrificed more than 100,000 lives fighting terrorism,” the Ambassador said earlier.
Related News
Pakistan Ambassador honors victims of Crocus City Hall terror attack in Russia
MOSCOW, APR 1 /DNA/ – Pakistan Ambassador to Russia, Muhammad Khalid Jamali took part inRead More
PM assures foolproof security arrangements for Chinese nationals
DASU, APR 1 (APP/DNA): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday assured foolproof security measuresRead More
Comments are Closed