Pakistan Ambassador honors victims of Crocus City Hall terror attack in Russia

MOSCOW, APR 1 /DNA/ – Pakistan Ambassador to Russia, Muhammad Khalid Jamali took part in the ceremony to commemorate the victims of the deadly terrorist attack that occurred last Friday at the Crocus City Hall.

Ambassador Jamali laid flowers at the impromptu memorial during the solemn ceremony on Saturday, 30 March 2024. “I offer my condolences… We share the grief of the people of Russia.

We can imagine the horror and pain it brings, as Pakistan has sacrificed more than 100,000 lives fighting terrorism,” the Ambassador said earlier.