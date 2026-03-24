Pakistan all agog to host peace talks

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the WAR in Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in region and beyond.

The prime minister however said these efforts are subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile according to US media Pakistan could host a meeting between the United States and Iran later this week under a proposal now being considered, American media reported, as Washington pushes diplomacy after President Donald Trump’s sudden shift from threatening Tehran to backing talks.

The report said US Vice President JD Vance could attend the proposed meeting, while Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, and Oman are among the countries involved in mediation efforts aimed at securing a ceasefire and safe passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump’s change in tone marked a sharp shift after he warned on Saturday that he would hit Iran’s power plants if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened within 48 hours. According to CNN, the move towards talks followed warnings from Gulf allies that striking civilian infrastructure in Iran could trigger a dangerous escalation.

Even so, the prospect of diplomacy remains uncertain. Iran has denied any negotiations with the United States, while CNN said sources were not aware of any direct talks between Washington and Tehran since the outbreak of the war, despite Trump’s claims that discussions were advancing.

Sources cited by the network said the United States had shared a 15-point proposal with Iran through Pakistan. The demands reportedly included a permanent bar on Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon, limits on its defence capabilities, a cessation of support for proxies and recognition of Israel’s right to exist.

Trump also said Washington wanted possession of Iran’s highly enriched uranium, which he claimed was buried beneath the Isfahan nuclear site struck during a US bombing raid in June.

Pakistan’s role in the diplomatic push was also highlighted by the Financial Times, which reported on Monday that Pakistan is positioning itself as the lead mediator.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir spoke with US President Donald Trump on Sunday, Reuters quoted the newspaper that cited two people briefed on the call.

It also reported that senior Pakistani officials were back-channelling communications between Tehran, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

CNN said Pakistan is playing an active role in the mediation effort and has a direct stake in preventing further disruption, given its long border with Iran and reliance on the Strait of Hormuz for about 90% of its oil supplies.

To defuse rising tensions in the Middle East, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his administration maintained continuous and strategic contact with both global and regional leaders, coordinating diplomatic efforts to promote dialogue, prevent escalation, and facilitate a peaceful resolution.

In his recent contact, PM Shehbaz talked to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the phone, stressing the need for dialogue and diplomacy amongst all the neighbouring countries to settle their differences.

Pakistan’s balanced foreign policy has earned international recognition for maintaining positive relations with all key stakeholders while reducing regional volatility.

More than 2,000 people have been killed in the war that the US and Israel launched on February 28 against Iran, which has upended markets, driven up fuel costs, accelerated global inflation fears and convulsed the Western defence alliance.