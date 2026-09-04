Pakistan Airlines reduce Airfares for Gwadar

GWADAR, 04 SEP (DNA) — In a bid to boost business and increase air traffic to Gwadar, Pakistani airlines have announced a major relief measure for the city’s residents by significantly reducing airfares on routes from Gwadar to Karachi and Quetta. The move is expected to ease the financial burden on travelers, Gwadar Pro reported in Friday.

Among the airlines operating on these routes—including Pakistan International Airlines—South Air has taken the lead in efforts to enhance air connectivity between various cities in Balochistan. Under the new fare structure, the one-way airfare from Gwadar to Karachi has been set at Rs. 21,250, while the fare from Gwadar to Quetta has been fixed at Rs. 20,840. Previously, the Gwadar–Karachi fare stood at Rs. 23,733, and the Gwadar–Quetta fare was Rs. 31,000.

This translates into a reduction of more than Rs. 2,000 for the Karachi route and over Rs. 10,000 for the Quetta route. The significant drop in fares is expected to make air travel more convenient and affordable for Gwadar residents, businesspeople, and other passengers alike.

Commenting on the development, South Air Gwadar Station Manager Muhammad Saleem told Gwadar Pro that providing better air travel facilities at comparatively lower prices is a top priority for the airline. He further stated that the purpose behind the fare reduction is not only to offer financial relief to passengers but also to further strengthen Gwadar’s air connectivity with the rest of the country. — DNA