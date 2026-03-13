Pakistan aims to strengthen trade ties with ASEAN, Africa

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (DNA): Prime Minister’s Youth Program for Overseas Pakistani Business and Trade Focal Person, Shahryar Memon, hosted a grand Iftar dinner at his residence in Islamabad, bringing together parliamentarians, ambassadors, diplomats from various countries, and prominent political and business leaders.

The event witnessed the participation of members of the National Assembly and Provincial Assembly, along with a large number of representatives from the business community, investors, and socio-political figures. The gathering served as a platform for discussions on promoting investment in Pakistan, enhancing business opportunities for overseas Pakistanis, and empowering the country’s youth economically.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, stated that the event was not merely a religious gathering but also an important opportunity to bring together foreign diplomats and the local business community. He said the initiative aimed to strengthen bilateral business and trade relations between Pakistan and other countries.

Rana Mashhood emphasized that Pakistan needs to connect more effectively with the global supply chain. For this purpose, he said, local business chambers must be linked with international markets. He reiterated that the government is committed to an export-led growth policy and highlighted the crucial role of youth in promoting e-commerce and modern business practices.

He further stated that youth startups and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are currently among the government’s top priorities. The government, he added, is determined to provide all possible support to young entrepreneurs to enhance their capabilities and enable them to succeed in the modern business environment. He also highlighted the importance of women entrepreneurs in today’s economy, stressing that empowering women to participate fully in economic activities is essential for national development.

Addressing the gathering, Shahryar Memon said that encouraging young people to enter the business sector is essential to increasing Pakistan’s exports and attracting foreign investment. He noted that along with export diversification, Pakistan must also focus on strengthening regional trade, particularly with Central Asian and South Asian countries.

He added that Pakistan holds a vital position in global and regional trade due to its strategic location. Ports in Karachi, including Gwadar, play an important role in connecting regional countries to international markets, he said.

Shahryar Memon also highlighted the significance of the presence of ambassadors from ASEAN countries, the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, Europe, and South Asia at the event. He said strengthening economic and trade ties with these regions is crucial for Pakistan’s economic growth.

On the occasion, Dean of the Diplomatic Enclave and Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov, Ambassador of Malaysia to Pakistan Azhar bin Mazlan, Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan Yusuf Sharifzada Tahior, as well as ambassadors from Vietnam, Zimbabwe, Syria, Nepal, Rwanda, and Kenya, along with several European and Western diplomats, addressed the gathering.

The diplomats described Pakistan as an emerging market with significant potential due to its strategic geographical location. They said Pakistan could play a central role in global trade in the future, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, textiles, and information technology. They also noted that as a gateway to Central Asia, Pakistan holds great importance for regional and international trade.

President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shaukat, also attended the event and emphasized that strengthening connections with the global supply chain is essential for advancing Pakistan’s economy. He noted that expanding regional trade would play a key role in achieving sustainable economic growth.

Among those present at the event were Federal Minister Rana Qasim Noor, Mubarik Zaib, Senator Waqar Ahmed Khan, Malik Habib, Senator Abdul Qayyum Soomro, Member of the National Assembly and PML-N leader Anjum Aqeel, and representatives from the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.