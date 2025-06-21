Pakistan aims for 30% electric vehicle sales by 2030

LAHORE, JUN 21 (APP/DNA): Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan said on Saturday that environmentally friendly and clean transport means green and lean future that is why the government is taking all possible steps to promote clean and pollution-free transport system such as Electric Vehicles (EVs).

He expressed these views while addressing a high-level Dissemination and Feedback Workshop on Pakistan’s National Electric Vehicles (NEV) Policy 2025-30 here.

Tha SAPM highlighted Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s vision for a clean, smog-free, and pollution-free Pakistan, stating that the NEV Policy is not just a policy document but a roadmap for a greener and more sustainable future.

He explained that the NEV Policy sets a clear target: by 2030, 30 percent of all new vehicle sales in Pakistan will be electric. This ambitious transition is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 4.5 million tons and save approximately 2 billion liters of oil. He stressed that this move would also help Pakistan address its growing air pollution crisis and reduce its dependence on imported petroleum, which currently costs the country billions of dollars each year. The policy is also designed to create 15,000 green jobs across the country, contributing to both environmental and economic development.

Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasized that the government is offering generous incentives to consumers. These include a subsidy of Rs. 65,000 for two-wheelers, Rs. 400,000 for three-wheelers, and Rs. 15,000 per kilowatt-hour for four-wheelers. In addition, electric vehicles eligible under the policy will receive free registration, making it easier and more affordable for citizens to make the switch to clean transport.

He also outlined the government’s commitment to building EV infrastructure. Pakistan plans to establish 3,000 electric vehicle charging stations nationwide by 2030. Of these, 40 fast chargers will be installed on highways within the next six months. According to Mr. Khan, 61 licenses have already been issued to companies, and 90 percent localization for two- and three-wheeler electric vehicles is achievable within three years. He also noted that Pakistan has secured a grant from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to encourage private sector investment in this rapidly evolving sector.

The policy aligns with global standards and practices, drawing on successful models from countries like Norway, India, and various European nations. Pakistan has already aligned with international safety and performance frameworks through its participation in the UN 1958 and 1998 agreements since 2020. These standards will ensure that Pakistani EVs meet rigorous global benchmarks while promoting consumer trust and market stability.

Haroon Akhtar Khan further announced that Islamabad will serve as a Model E-Mobility City by 2030, setting an example for provincial governments to follow through aligned incentives and coordinated policy reforms. The NEV Policy is backed by a strong governance structure, including a national steering committee, a dedicated NEV Center and NEV Fund, regular quarterly reviews, and comprehensive reforms in vehicle registration systems and workforce training programs.

Concluding his remarks, Haroon Akhtar Khan said, “This policy is not merely a statement of intent — it is the blueprint for Pakistan’s clean energy revolution. We need vehicles that emit not pollution, but progress. Let us drive this transformation together. Pakistan Zindabad.”