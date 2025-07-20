Pakistan, Afghanistan vow to boost security, border cooperation

KABUL, JUL 20 /DNA/ – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a key meeting with Afghanistan’s Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani in Kabul today, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and countering shared security threats.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation against terrorism and cross-border militancy, including action against banned groups. Border Management: Measures to improve border security, curb illegal movement, and combat drug trafficking were discussed.

Afghan Repatriation: The process of returning illegally residing Afghans from Pakistan was reviewed, with Pakistan reaffirming support for legal migration.

“Terrorist groups threaten regional stability—we must unite to defeat them. Pakistan remains committed to lasting peace with Afghanistan and will continue facilitating legal movement while ensuring security.”

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Afghanistan’s Deputy Interior Minister Ibrahim Sardar and Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Muhammad Sadiq. Earlier, Minister Naqvi was received at Kabul Airport by Afghan Deputy Interior Minister Muhammad Nabi Omari.

Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to peace, stability, and structured cross-border cooperation.