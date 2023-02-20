Pakistan, Afghanistan troops exchange fire at Torkham border crossing

PESHAWAR, Feb 20 (DNA): Pakistani border security forces and Afghan

Taliban are said to have exchanged gunfire at a key border crossing in

Northwestern Pakistan on Monday.

There have been no casualties reported.

It was not immediately clear whether Afghan or Pakistani authorities

closed the Torkham border crossing however, Pakistani officials said

that the Afghan Taliban closed the border on Sunday because Pakistan

allegedly refused to allow Afghan patients and their caretakers into

Pakistan without travel documents.

Meanwhile, a Taliban provincial information official said the Torkham

border crossing, near the Khyber Pass, was closed for all trade and

travellers.

“The Pakistan side hadn’t committed to their promises, they have

promised to create facilities for transit, sick people and passengers,”

said Siddiqullah Quraishi, the head of the Afghan province of Nangahar’s

information department, as the reason for the closure. He did not

elaborate on the issues but said both sides were speaking to try to find

a solution and denied there had been any violent clashes, saying the

situation was under control.

The Torkham border point is the main point of transit for travellers and

goods between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan. Recently, Pakistan

has increased security measures on its border with Afghanistan due to

worsening its security situation.