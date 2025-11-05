Pakistan-Afghanistan talks to resume in Istanbul on Nov 6

ISTANBUL, NOV 6: The next round of talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be held tomorrow (Thursday) in Istanbul in a bid to make the last efforts of restoring the confidence between the two countries.

According to details surfaced on Wednesday, Pakistan has made it clear that it is the country’s agenda to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the Afghan land. Sources divulged that Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s visit to Turkiye conditional on the presence of the senior Afghan leadership.

Moreover, the national security adviser is expected to attend the next round of the talks.

Pakistan has made it clear that no leniency will be shown towards the Kabul administration.