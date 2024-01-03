Pakistan, Afghanistan reinforce commitment to bilateral engagement

ISLAMABAD, JAN 3 /DNA/ – A productive meeting was held between interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Mullah Shirin, the Governor of Kandahar. Both parties reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to sustaining engagement and fostering mutually advantageous ties with Afghanistan.

During the discussion, emphasis was placed on the necessity of addressing all pertinent issues to unlock the complete potential for trade and connectivity between the two nations.

This meeting underscores the ongoing commitment to bolstering relations and fostering cooperation for the collective benefit of both countries.