Pakistan, Afghanistan commit to joint efforts for peace and progress

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to enhance cooperation and work jointly towards regional peace and development after Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reached Kabul on a day-long official visit.

The DPM is leading a high-level delegation talks held in Kabul at the invitation of Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The delegation comprises of Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Sadiq Khan, Special Assistant of Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, federal secretaries for commerce, railways and interior, as well as other senior officials, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

During the meeting in Kabul, both sides committed to continuing dialogue in a constructive and positive atmosphere to address bilateral concerns and promote mutual interests.

Earlier, the dignitaries of Afghan government and Pakistani diplomats in Afghanistan welcomed DPM Dar upon his arrival at the Kabul airport.

It may be noted that this is Dar’s first official visit to the Afghan capital, which comes amid strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan over security concerns and deportation issues.

During his visit, Dar will call on Afghan interim Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi and hold in-depth talks with Acting Foreign Minister Muttaqi.

Before his departure earlier this morning, deputy prime minister addressed the media at Noor Khan Airbase and spoke about the significance of Pakistan’s relationship with its western neighbour.

“Afghanistan is a neighbouring Muslim country and Pakistan has longstanding and historic ties with it,” he said. “Our [Pakistan and Afghanistan’s] relationship has been like that of two brothers, as they are joined together — and it should remain like this.”

Dar acknowledged that ties between the two countries had been frosty during the past few years due to a number of reasons, particularly concerns over national security.

“There has been some coldness in the ties recently, primarily due to the security of Pakistan, the safety of our people’s lives and property and the most important concern for Pakistan — terrorism,” he added.

Despite the challenges, the deputy prime minister expressed optimism about the economic and trade potential between the two nations.

“There are countless trade and economic opportunities between the two countries. We can connect to the Central Asian countries via railway from Afghanistan,” Dar noted. “However, this idea cannot be realised unless there is a proper department of railways in Afghanistan.”

He lamented that the current economic potential of the Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship was not being fully utilised, and stressed the need for greater cooperation.

“I’m going with goodwill, and I will try to bring these two Muslim countries closer together. We must do whatever is possible for the economic progress and betterment of our people through mutual cooperation.”

During his visit, Dar is scheduled to hold meetings with Afghanistan’s top leadership to discuss bilateral relations, trade, and regional stability.