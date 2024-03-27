Pakistan Advocates for Global Peace and Dialogue at Inter-Faith Iftar Gathering

ISLAMABAD, MAR 27 /DNA/ – Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Islamabad-based diplomatic community to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for a special inter-faith iftar dinner. Expressing gratitude for their presence, Minister Dar appreciated their contributions in fostering dialogue and cooperation between their respective nations and Pakistan. The event highlighted the importance of promoting unity and understanding across diverse cultures and faiths.

For Muslims across the world, the holy month of Ramadhan holds a special religious and social significance. It is a time for reflection, unity, and compassion. As we gather here tonight, representing diverse nations and cultures, it is important to appreciate the power of dialogue and cooperation in fostering mutual understanding and harmony.

Pakistan’s foreign policy is deeply rooted in the principles of peace, equality, and justice. Pakistan will continue to champion multilateralism, peace, development and mutual prosperity.

As you may be aware, Pakistan is a candidate for the non-permanent seat of the UN Security Council for the years 2025 and 2026. Our Security Council candidature has been endorsed by Asia Pacific Group of countries. We are extremely grateful to the countries that have already expressed their support and we seek the invaluable support of all other countries as well.

During its term at the Council, Pakistan will promote the Council’s mandate for the maintenance of international peace and security and help revitalize the Council to address contemporary challenges; reach across political divides; and promote multilateralism.

In this holy month of peace and fasting, we must not forget the people of Gaza who are faced with starvation and war awaiting an end to the last six months of bloodshed and misery. Time has come for an urgent and unconditional ceasefire, as called for by the United Nation Security Council.

Our collective dream of peace and prosperity cannot be realized without settlement of outstanding regional disputes. It is therefore, important to resolve longstanding disputes on the agenda of the UNSC including Palestine and Kashmir.

This week’s terror attack in Moscow and the deadly attack in Besham remind us that terrorism is a collective and persistent threat for everyone across the globe. Pakistan will continue to promote regional and global partnerships in combating this menace.

Let me share with you that in Holy Quran it is stated that “whoever takes a life it will be as if they killed all of humanity; and whoever saves a life, it will be as if they saved all the humanity.”

Therefore, our war against terrorism will not end till peace wins.

Together, we have a unique opportunity to promote dialogue and understanding among nations, regardless of our differences. Pakistan stands ready to build bridges and partnerships with countries around an agenda of peace for the entire world.