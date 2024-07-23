Pakistan advocates for early finalization of transit trade agreement with Turkmenistan

ISLAMABAD, JUL 23 /DNA/ – The Third Round of Pakistan-Turkmenistan Bilateral Political Consultations was held today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar led the Pakistan side. The Turkmenistan side was led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov.

The two sides reviewed Pakistan-Turkmenistan bilateral relations, including bilateral trade and investment, energy cooperation, connectivity and people-to-people linkages. They noted the positive trajectory of the relations and agreed to further enhance high-level dialogue and exchanges at the leadership level. The two sides will also strengthen bilateral dialogue mechanisms.

The two sides agreed to intensify joint efforts to further expand and deepen bilateral cooperation including political, economic and defence domains. It was also agreed to develop closer economic engagement in the priority areas of trade and investment, energy, connectivity and information technology. The two sides also discussed the projects of TAPI Pipeline and TAP Electricity Transmission Line.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister expressed Pakistan’s commitment to further enhancing bilateral trade and economic ties commensurate with its true potential. He underlined, in this regard, the need for early finalization of the Transit Trade Agreement and liberalization of visa regime to facilitate businesspersons.

The two sides also agreed to promote bilateral parliamentary engagement and enhance cultural exchanges, educational scholarships including training of diplomats and people-to-people contacts. They will work closely to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and dialogue in multilateral settings including at the United Nations and Economic Cooperation Organization.

Regional and global issues of mutual concern were also discussed including the situation in Afghanistan and IIOJK.