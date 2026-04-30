Pakistan acts urgently on nationals detained in Cambodia

ISLAMABAD, APR 30 (DNA): Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Aun Chaudhary Thursday stated that urgent action has been initiated over reports of Pakistani nationals detained in Cambodian jails, with the embassy responding promptly and efforts underway to ensure their swift repatriation, expected shortly after legal procedures are completed.

In an exclusive conversation with a local media outlet, he explained that the government is closely monitoring the situation regarding Pakistani nationals detained in Cambodia.

He said that urgent notice has been taken of the matter to ensure timely action and effective coordination at all levels.

Aun also expressed appreciation for the role of the Pakistani Embassy in Cambodia and the ambassador, acknowledging their prompt engagement and detailed briefings on the case.

Minister also highlighted that their continuous communication and efforts have been instrumental in handling the situation responsibly.

He further assured that all necessary steps are being taken to secure the safe return of the affected Pakistani nationals.

He expressed confidence that, following the completion of legal procedures, they will soon be repatriated safely.

To another query, Minister further stressed the importance of awareness in media reporting and public understanding of overseas employment matters.

He explained that the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis is actively engaged in expanding international cooperation and has signed various Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with multiple countries to create more employment opportunities for Pakistani workers.

He further stated that the global demand for skilled labour is increasing, particularly in Europe and other international markets.

He added that Pakistan is focusing on training and skill development programs to better prepare its workforce, ensuring they meet international standards and can effectively compete in the global job market.

He concluded by warning against illegal migration practices and unregulated overseas recruitment channels.

He stressed that such activities not only put citizens at risk but also damage Pakistan’s international reputation, urging people to rely only on authorized and legal employment pathways.=DNA