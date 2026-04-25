Pakistan achieves technological excellence with EO-3 launch

RAWALPINDI, APR 25 /DNA/ – Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), announces historic achievement with the successful launch of Pakistan’s indigenous Electro-Optical Satellite (EO-3) from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center (TSLC), China.

Today’s launch of EO-3 Satellite is yet another significant milestone; a step forward in Pakistan’s journey towards self-reliance and technological excellence. The satellite will provide imaging data to revolutionize urban planning, disaster management, food security and environment protection. The successful launch of EO-3 Satellite will serve as the edifice for an integrated Earth Observation System to support national priorities across multiple sectors and will contribute towards sustainable socio-economic development.

On this historic occasion, Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the professional excellence and commitment of SUPARCO’s engineers and scientists. He also acknowledged unwavering support of Pakistan’s all-weather friend China in the space domain.