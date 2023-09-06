Pakistan accepts Canadian request to relocate 6000 Afghans in December

ISLAMABAD, SEP 06 (DNA) — The federal government approved the relocation plan of 6,000 Afghans to Canada at the request of the Canadian government on Wednesday. The Pakistani government said that it supports the initiative and will cooperate with Canada to facilitate the transfer of the 6,000 Afghans.

The Canadian government has announced a plan to relocate 6,000 Afghans who are currently living in Pakistan to Canada by the end of the year. The plan is part of the Afghan policy that Canada and other countries have agreed to in the United Nations, in response to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

According to the plan, the Canada High Commission will cover the costs of transferring the 6000 Afghans to Canada, including the processing fee for the exit permit, which is $30 per person. The High Commission will also pay the fine for those Afghans who do not have a record or who have overstayed their visas in Pakistan.

The fine is $800 per person and can result in a two-year imprisonment. The Canadian government said that the relocation plan is aimed at helping Afghans who are at risk of persecution or violence in Afghanistan, and who have contributed to Canada’s efforts in Afghanistan. — DNA