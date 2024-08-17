Pakistan: A Pivotal Bridge Aligning Economic Interests Between China and the Middle East

China possesses technology and economic strength, while the Middle East is rich in capital but lacks technology. These interests can be aligned through Pakistan, which can act as a bridge by utilizing its good offices, cheap labour, and deep cultural understanding of both regions, Prof. Azhar Ahmad.

ISLAMABAD, AUG 17: Speakers deliberated on the synergy between the needs and interests of China, Middle Eastern states and Pakistan. The speakers expressed their respective views while participating in an event titled “China, Middle East, and the Role of Pakistan” organized by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS). Ms. Nabila Jaffer, Research Analyst, leading China program at the IRS in her introductory remarks highlighted the changing regional economic and security dynamics due to China’s relations with the Middle East beyond energy sources.

The session discussed and explored the growing engagement of China in the Middle East, backed by aligning interests and values. This was complemented by how Pakistan can facilitate integration, collaboration and cooperation by leveraging pivotal location. The key speakers included Prof. Azhar Ahmad, senior professor of IR, an author and commentator; Mr. Shakeel Ahmed Ramay, CEO of Asian Institute of Eco-civilization, Research, and Development (AIERD); and Dr. Munawar Hussain, faculty member at Quaid-i-Azam University. The event was attended by diplomats, researchers, academics, journalists and students.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Azhar Ahmad began by emphasizing the historical and anti-imperialistic foundations of China’s foreign policy, he highlighted that China’s role as a mediator for the Global South. He highlighted remarkable examples such as its mediation efforts for Saudi-Iran rapprochement in 2023 and recent initiative to unite 14 Palestinian factions for bringing peace and stability. Prof. Ahmad noted that China’s trade with the Middle East has seen significant growth, surpassing that of the United States. He proposed that Pakistan, with its strategic importance, could help elevate the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into a broader regional initiative linking China with the Middle East, Africa and beyond. According to Prof. Ahmad, Pakistan, with its cheap labour and understanding of both Chinese and Middle Eastern cultures, can help align these interests effectively.

Dr. Munawar Hussain provided an in-depth analysis of China as a key international actor, elaborating on its Middle East policy and exploring the potential role that Pakistan can play in this context. He portrayed China as an ‘old wise man’ highlighting its patience in foreign policy, its history of avoiding colonialization, adhering to a non-interventionist policy since the era of Mao Zedong, and its primary foreign policy aspiration of achieving economic wellbeing. Dr. Hussain discussed China’s foreign policy shift from socialism to neoliberalism, aimed at fostering a multipolar world. He also noted China’s consistent pro-Palestinian stance and its position as the largest oil importer from the Middle East. Dr. Hussain stressed Pakistan’s pivotal geostrategic role in connecting Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, suggesting that Pakistan could enhance its diplomatic influence and contribute to regional stability by extending trade and infrastructure investments. However, he also acknowledged the challenges Pakistan faces, including navigating US-China rivalry, potential Indo-US ties, threats to strategic autonomy, and increased risk of terrorism sponsored by Indian agencies.

Mr. Shakeel Ahmed Ramay emphasized the shared values and common interests between China and the Middle East, while also underscoring the importance of Pakistan defining its identity and role on the global stage independently, rather than being viewed solely in relation to other states. The Middle East is inclined toward fostering friendship with China, largely due to the absence of historical conflicts or regional proxy engagements, and the alignment of societal and moral values between the two regions. Pakistan, although no longer an economic powerhouse, can still facilitate these relations. The nation must shift its foreign policy focus from balancing US and China relations to prioritizing its interests, recognizing that its strategic location is relative. Pakistan can seize opportunities from Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to support domestic security needs and developing trilateral trade relationships like with China and Iran by leveraging its cultural understanding and arable land. By contributing to the agricultural sector, Pakistan could become the Middle East’s breadbasket. Mr. Ramay concluded that Pakistan should reassess its strategic significance and prioritize its interests to capitalize on these emerging opportunities.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Senior Research Fellow at the IRS emphasized that 2023 marks very significant for China’s diplomacy in the Middle East, achieving objectives in the energy security, strategic partnership through BRI, new markets for its technology and balancing the US influence in Middle East. The Arab-China Business Conference in 2023 underscored the expanding economic ties between China and the Middle East, culminating in a significant investment of $10 billion. The growing synergy of Middle East with China is also witnessed in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) where Iran became full member and Saudi Arabia along with other Arab states like UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait was included as a dialogue partner in 2023. Pakistan, with its strategic geolocation and CPEC has the potential to serve as a vital hub for regional connectivity. The extent to which Pakistan can capitalize on these opportunities will depend on how effectively it leverages its strategic assets. He concluded with a famous Chinese saying, “A harmonious family leads to prosperity in everything”.