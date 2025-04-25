Pakistan: A Peaceful and Brave Nation with Invincible Defense

by Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

Pakistan has always stood as a peace-loving nation, guided by the principle of “live and let live.” From the very first day of its establishment, Pakistan has adopted a responsible and peaceful approach towards all its neighbors, particularly India. Despite various provocations and challenges, Pakistan has never initiated aggression or disturbed the peace of the region. History is witness that Pakistan has always extended the hand of friendship, but unfortunately, this gesture has often been misinterpreted by India as a sign of weakness. However, whenever Pakistan has been provoked beyond limits, it has responded with strength, clarity, and resolve that has left no doubt about its capacity to defend itself.

The Pakistani nation, along with its brave armed forces, is made up of resilient, courageous, and self-sacrificing people. In times of national crisis, the entire nation becomes united like a clenched fist. The passion with which Pakistan responds to aggression transforms every child into a soldier. Our people do not fear death—in fact, the Muslim spirit considers martyrdom an honor and a divine reward. This belief grants the nation a spiritual and moral strength that no adversary can match. It is this superior will and unshakeable determination that makes us distinct from India, and this distinction will remain until the end of time.

Indian leaders and military commanders are well aware of this reality. They know that if Pakistan is pushed to the wall, it will not stay silent. The international community too has seen this unwavering spirit. There have been moments in history when Indian actions forced a strong response from Pakistan. One such occasion was when India resorted to its usual mischief, prompting the then Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, to warn India bluntly; “We did not make our missiles to launch on Shab-e-Barat.” This bold and direct statement clearly communicated Pakistan’s preparedness and seriousness in the face of Indian provocations.

A historic moment unfolded during President General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq’s visit to India. Amid high tensions, he attended a cricket match between Pakistan and India in an Indian stadium. During the game, General Zia leaned towards Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and firmly stated, “Mr. Rajiv, we are both watching this cricket match, but remember, Pakistan has the capability you are aware of. If you take any misstep, we will erase your country from the map. Pakistan is one of many Muslim countries, but India is the only Hindu state. Otherwise, you are a very sensible person.” This was not a threat but a strong message of deterrence, emphasizing Pakistan’s commitment to peace while underscoring its resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and security.

These words from a sitting President and Army Chief were not empty rhetoric—they reflected the collective national stance of Pakistan. Our peaceful posture is not born out of fear but from a desire to avoid the horrors of war. Yet, if peace is threatened and war is imposed on us, the consequences will be severe and far-reaching, especially for the aggressor.

It must be emphasized here that Pakistan is a nuclear power. Our strategic capabilities include a credible minimum deterrence policy, but if the integrity of our homeland is threatened, we possess the capacity and the will to utilize our deterrent. Nuclear weapons are not trophies—they are serious tools of national defense, and their presence is a reminder to the world that any recklessness in South Asia could have devastating global consequences. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the international community, especially the global superpowers, to counsel India not to play with fire. Any hostile adventure against Pakistan will not only endanger regional peace but could also trigger uncontrollable escalation.

Despite the passing of decades and many opportunities for escalation, Pakistan has always opted for restraint, dialogue, and peace. Even today, our desire remains to coexist peacefully with all our neighbors, including India. But this desire should never be misread as timidity. Our history, our capability, and our willpower all reflect a nation that seeks peace but stands fully prepared for any sacrifice to defend its land.

In conclusion, Pakistan’s message is clear and consistent; we want peace, stability, and mutual respect in the region. However, if our goodwill is mistaken for weakness, our response will be decisive. India must abandon its policy of provocation and pursue the principle of good neighborliness. The path forward is simple—live and let live. Peace is not only in Pakistan’s interest but in the interest of the entire world. Let it not be forgotten; in a war forced upon us, every Pakistani becomes a soldier, and every inch of our land becomes a line of defense.