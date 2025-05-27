PakID App: Apply for CNIC Online Without Visiting NADRA

1. What is PakID?

PakID is a new mobile app by NADRA that lets Pakistani citizens apply for or update their identity documents (like CNIC/NICOP) without visiting an office.

2. Key Features:

✔ Apply for New CNIC/NICOP – No need to go to a NADRA center; do it from your phone.

✔ Face Verification – Instead of fingerprints, scan your face for identity checks (helpful for overseas/remote users).

✔ Update Personal Details – Change your name, address, or other info directly in the app.

✔ B-Form to CNIC – Parents can apply for their child’s CNIC if they have a B-Form.

✔ Digital CNIC (Dematerialized ID) – Keep a secure digital copy of your CNIC on your phone instead of carrying a physical card.

3. How to Download?

📲 Scan the QR code on NADRA’s website OR

📲 Download from Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iPhone).

4. Why is This Helpful?

✅ Saves time – No long queues at NADRA offices.

✅ Easy for Overseas Pakistanis – No need to visit embassies for NICOP updates.

✅ More Secure – Digital ID reduces the risk of losing or damaging your physical card.

Final Thought:

PakID makes identity verification and updates faster, paperless, and more convenient, especially for expats and people in remote areas.