Pak vs SA: South Africa restrict struggling Pakistan to 270 in must-win game

Pak vs SA: South Africa restrict struggling Pakistan to 270 in must-win game

Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa. A strong South African side on Friday restricted Pakistan to a 270-run total as the Babar Azam-led side struggled to score big in the game they must win to remain in the World Cup 2023.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

