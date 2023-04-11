Pak vs NZ: Kiwis squad reaches Pakistan for ODI, T20 series

LAHORE: New Zealand squad led by Tom Latham reached Pakistan on Tuesday to play ODI and T20 series. The Kiwis will play five 50-over matches and a same number of T20Is during the tour.

The Blackcaps squad landed at Lahore airport today and was taken to the hotel under tight security. The players will rest for two days before starting their practice on April 13.

The five-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand will be played in Lahore (April 14, 15, 17) and Rawalpindi (April 20, 24). The ODIs will be played in Rawalpindi (April 27, 29) and Karachi (May 3, 5, 7).

‘Challenging tour’

After reaching Pakistan, NZ all-rounder Daryl Mitchell said that they are very excited about the T20 and ODI series in Pakistan.

“There are young players in the team who have not played in these conditions before.”

Terming the Pakistan tour a “challenging” one, the player said that Pakistan has a world-class team.

“Conditions are quite different here from New Zealand and young players will gain experience,” he said.

“The series is quite long. We will try to play good cricket.”

Pakistan squads

T20: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

ODI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir