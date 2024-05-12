PAK vs IRE: Pakistan level series with seven-wicket win in second T20I
DUBLIN, MAY 12: Pakistan have defeated Ireland in the second T20I by seven wickets to level the three-match series 1-1.
The Men in Green chased down the target in the 17th over on the back of performances by Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman and Azam Khan.
