Monday, May 13, 2024
Main Menu

PAK vs IRE: Pakistan level series with seven-wicket win in second T20I

| May 12, 2024
PAK vs IRE: Pakistan level series with seven-wicket win in second T20I

DUBLIN, MAY 12: Pakistan have defeated Ireland in the second T20I by seven wickets to level the three-match series 1-1.

The Men in Green chased down the target in the 17th over on the back of performances by Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman and Azam Khan.

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

PAK vs IRE: Pakistan level series with seven-wicket win in second T20I

PAK vs IRE: Pakistan level series with seven-wicket win in second T20I

DUBLIN, MAY 12: Pakistan have defeated Ireland in the second T20I by seven wickets toRead More

PM announces Rs1m for each hockey player

PM announces Rs1m for each hockey player

Sports Desk LAHORE, MAY 13: After demonstrating outstanding performance in the Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament,Read More

Comments are Closed