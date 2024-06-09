PAK vs IND: Pakistan restrict India to 119 in New York
New York, JUN 9: India set a 120-run target for Pakistan in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2024 which is being played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.
The Pakistani bowlers dominated the Indian batters completely and didn’t give them much room to shine in one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament.
(Next News) T20 Cup: India steal match from Pakistan »
Related News
T20 Cup: India steal match from Pakistan
Another disappointment After containing India to a small total Pakistani batsmen failed to chase evenRead More
PAK vs IND: Pakistan restrict India to 119 in New York
New York, JUN 9: India set a 120-run target for Pakistan in their second matchRead More
Comments are Closed