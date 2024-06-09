Sunday, June 9, 2024
Main Menu

PAK vs IND: Pakistan restrict India to 119 in New York

| June 9, 2024
PAK vs IND: Pakistan restrict India to 119 in New York

New York, JUN 9: India set a 120-run target for Pakistan in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2024 which is being played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

The Pakistani bowlers dominated the Indian batters completely and didn’t give them much room to shine in one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament.

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

T20 Cup: India steal match from Pakistan

T20 Cup: India steal match from Pakistan

Another disappointment After containing India to a small total Pakistani batsmen failed to chase evenRead More

PAK vs IND: Pakistan restrict India to 119 in New York

PAK vs IND: Pakistan restrict India to 119 in New York

New York, JUN 9: India set a 120-run target for Pakistan in their second matchRead More

Comments are Closed