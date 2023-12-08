Pak vs Aus PM XI: Pakistan bowlers struggle during third day

Pakistan’s bowlers could only take two wickets during the third day of the practice match against Australian Prime Minister XI on Friday.

The Australia’s Prime Minister’s XI had resumed their first innings at 149-2 in reply to Pakistan’s 391-9, declared, in Canberra.

At the close of play on the third day, the home side reached 367-4 in 141 overs.

Matt Renshaw starred with the bat and was unbeaten on 136 runs in 337 balls with the help of eight fours and a six.

Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf and Imam-ul-Haq claimed one wicket each for Pakistan.

The best moment of the day for Pakistan was Mir Hamza took a stunning catch, which led to the dismissal of captain Nathan McSweeney on the bowling of Imam.

Pakistan will face Australia in a three-match Test series after the conclusion of the four-day game.

Whitewashed in each of their last five Test tours of Australia, optimism will be in short supply for Pakistan ahead of a three-match series starting in Perth next week, with new captain Shan Masood’s task made even more difficult by a depleted bowling corps.

The last time Pakistan won a Test Down Under was in late 1995 when nearly half of the current side were not even born, and in Pat Cummins-led Australia they face the reigning world Test champions.

Pakistan’s unpredictability means they can never be ruled out but their chaotic buildup to the series makes the tourists tough to back in Australia.

Masood inherited the Test captaincy from Babar Azam, who stepped down as all-formats skipper last month in the wake of their failure to make the semi-finals of the 50-overs World Cup in India.

Series schedule

First Test: December 14-18, Perth

Second Test: December 26-30, Melbourne

Third Test: January 3-7, Sydney